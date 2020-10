Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, but it takes more lives than any other type of cancer.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 80,000 new cases have been diagnosed across the country just this year, and more than 10,000 of them are right here in Pennsylvania.

That’s why the annual Radnor Run is in it’s 43rd year despite the pandemic, but it’s going virtual this Sunday.

Visit lung.org/radnorrun for more information and to sign up.