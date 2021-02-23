Question of the Day: When are you most likely to skip brushing your teeth? PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Feb 23, 2021 / 09:20 AM EST / Updated: Feb 23, 2021 / 09:20 AM EST Assuming you brush your teeth in the morning and night, which time are you more likely to skip? This question spurred debate between the PHL17 Morning News crew, so we opened it up to our viewers on our PHL17 Instagram page. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction