Question of the Day: What is the secret ingredient in your chili recipe? PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Feb 25, 2021 / 09:36 AM EST / Updated: Feb 25, 2021 / 09:36 AM EST Many chefs have their own special recipes and ingredients when it comes to a bowl of chili. So what is your special secret ingredient? You shared your answers on our PHL17 Instagram page, and we took a look at them for some dinner inspiration. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction