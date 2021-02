We all know the laughing emoji… but did you know that it isn’t cool to use it in texts anymore?

That’s according to members of “Gen Z.” Many people under the age of 25 say the laughing emoji was cool at one point, until they saw older people like their moms and dads start to use it.

Acceptable alternatives are the skull emoji, signifying that you died laughing.

If you don’t want to use that one, just use “LOL.”