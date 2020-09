Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest has returned for the sixth season! The restaurant will have you falling for autumn with it’s festive decorations and brand new fall menu featuring apple empanadas, pumpkin bread and a spiked pumpkin latte.

Pumpkin carving will be available on weekends from 11:00am to 5:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. You can pick a pumpkin from the Morgan’s Pier Pumpkin Patch and carve it at your table. Morgan’s Pier will provide all the carving necessities. Reservations are required.