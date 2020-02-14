Pulse Nightclub Survivor Finds Love and Celebrates With The Eagles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was a horrific shooting that took place in 2016 at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, FL. It was reported to be one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. A woman by the name of Patience Carter attended that night with a group of her friends.

Patience suffered several gunshot wounds and another member of her group, Akyra Murray, lost her life. It was an extremely tough road to recovery for Patience. Through the grieving process, intensive rehab and emotional recovery, Patience and Akyra’s brother, Alex, found each other.

Patience and Alex persevered together through the tragedy and ended up getting engaged. One day, Patience (a huge Eagles fan, like Alex) wrote a letter to asking them to have the ceremony at Lincoln Financial Field. They graciously stepped up and went above and beyond.

The whole experience was documented from beginning to end by Eagles Entertainment and will premiere as part of a three episode docu-series on Friday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day). It is entitled Sincerely, Patience.