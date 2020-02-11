Protect yourself from the Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

13 cases of Coronavirus are now confirmed in the United States, and the death toll in China has surpassed 1,000 people.

As those numbers rise, so do fears that people in our community will get sick.

"Not everybody is at risk," said Dr. Henry Fraimow, from the Infectious Diseases department at Cooper University Health Care. "The cases in the United States all came from China, and the cases that have been documented in the U.S. are from household contact between people that came to the country with the virus."

Coronavirus is a respiratory illness. Symptoms typically include a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of the virus, practice basic health habits. These include washing your hands, covering your mouth while you sneeze and cough, and cleaning surfaces.

"You don't get as sick if you get it, but there are more people out there who have acquired it who are not that sick and are potentially spreading it," said Dr. Fraimow.

There is not yet a medicine effective in treating Coronavirus, but public health officials say they are quickly working on a vaccine.