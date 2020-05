Leslie Gudel joined us to talk about the program she started, called “Food It Forward”. If Leslie’s name and face are familiar to you, they should be.

She spent 20 years on TV in Philadelphia as a sports anchor and reporter. Her program has a dual purpose.

It helps families in need, and at the same time it helps keep area restaurants afloat during the pandemic.

In this interview, Leslie explains how the program works, and how you can get involved.