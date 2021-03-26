Professional organizer shares to help you declutter your home this Spring

Spring is here, and many people are opening the windows and getting to work on their spring cleaning.

Get this- you can turn your room from the top photos above, to the ones below with just a few simple steps.

Clutter can cost you money, and your mental health and wellbeing.

Rose Miller, professional organizer and owner of “Rose Knows Where It Goes” in the Doylestown area shared her sustainable Spring cleaning de-cluttering tips.

Set dates on your calendar for decluttering, allocate enough time from start to finish. Set the start time at your highest energy point of the day, set a block of time you can tolerate so you don’t burn out, and time to drop off the donations the same day. Be clear on your intention for the space, create a vision for the space and make it purposeful. Stay focused on the task at hand, make sure you clear your calendar and respond to emails, texts and social media when you are done. Stay in the space. When you find items that belong in other room, make the pile outside of the space and relocate at the end. STAY FOCUSED. We tend to come across a time capsule of treasures while decluttering. Enjoy a photo for a few moments then put them in a photo box. Have a clear idea of what you’re keeping and where it belongs. Have the proper materials, like heavy duty garbage bags and boxes. Sort into 3 piles- keep, trash and donate. Look up donation places in your area. Schedule a pick up way in advance if you are not dropping off yourself. Be clear and purposeful. Understand that your time is more valuable than selling everything. If you want to sell, have a plan. Donate. Let go of what no longer serves you. Have an accountability partner. Enlist the experts by hiring a professional organizer.