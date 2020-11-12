PolicyLab at CHOP Recommends Virtual Learning

As coronavirus cases begin to soar again in and around Philadelphia, CHOP researchers are urging schools who decided to go with in-person learning to close down to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

As Philadelphia School District had plans to begin in class instruction this month officials decided to continue with virtual learning. Officials in Montgomery county announced on Wednesday they are discussing a two week shutdown for all schools.

“We are sort of at the collapse of these plans,” for school reopenings, said David Rubin director of the CHOP PolicyLab.

On Wednesday experts at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) warned of a “catastrophic situation” urging school districts to discontinue face to face learning as early as next week.

According to the PolicyLab at CHOP online learning should begin on November 16th and continue through the New Year.

The research team on Wednesday advised schools around the Philadelphia area to prioritize virtual learning for middle and high school students. PolicyLab reports an increase of infection within elementary school students, but transmission is less likely.

The largest teachers union in the State of Pennsylvania supports the decision to go virtual. The union is demanding that school districts in counties witnessing a spike in outbreaks start creating a hybrid learning model.

The PolicyLab uses government data for modeling that helps direct the federal coronavirus task force as well as local governments.

According to sources Dr. Rachel Levine is expected to hold a press conference Thursday Morning.