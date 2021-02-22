Suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting at bowling alley turns himself in to police

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (AP) — Police in East Norriton Township have confirmed that 17 year-old Jamel Barnwell surrendered to police Sunday night around 11 p.m.

He was being sought in a shooting at a bowling alley near Philadelphia that left one person dead and four others injured.

Officers in East Norriton responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday to Our Town Alley. The Montgomery County prosecutor’s office said 29-year-old Frank Wade of Philadelphia was found dead in the entrance to the bowling alley and four relatives of his were wounded. All are in stable condition.

Police said three people entered the bowling alley and got into a physical altercation with the victims, and the teen pulled out a gun and began firing.

He’s wanted on murder and other charges and is considered armed and dangerous.