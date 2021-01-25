Police search for missing 6-year-old

Pennsylvania State Police are trying to find a 6-year-old boy who investigators believe is at risk of harm.

Investigators say Issac Hwang was last seen in Wyncote, Montgomery County on Sunday somewhere along Limekiln Pike. Police say the child is traveling with 35-year-old Jaemyung Hwang in a 2021 blue BMW X5. The vehicle has a temporary Virgina tag number of U44997.

State Police say the child may be at risk of harm or injury and are asking anyone who sees the pair, or the vehicle, should call 911.