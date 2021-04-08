Police: Officers kill man who shot officer at traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man who shot an officer in the foot during a traffic stop has been killed by officers.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference Wednesday night that officers pulled over a vehicle with four people inside at about 6:45 p.m.

She says a passenger in the vehicle with an outstanding warrant out for his arrest fired at least one round from a handgun as officers approached to detain him.

Sgt. Eric Gripp says the officers retreated, at which point the man exited the vehicle and fired at least one more shot at officers.

Gripp said at least five officer returned fire, killing the 24-year-old man.

The officer is expected to survive.