Police identify victim in deadly Newark, Delaware shooting, seek shooters

The New Castle County Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed at a party in Newark, Delaware over the weekend.

Police say it happened early Sunday morning near Louis Court in the Salem Woods. They said several people fired gunshots during a party at a home in that area.

Those bullets struck 22 year-old Aaron Moore. Medics took him to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead a short time later.

Bullets also struck a 17 year-old man and a 19 year-old man. Medics took both to a local hospital. They are in stable condition.

Police say there were several uninvited guests that came from another nearby party.

Investigators say a white sedan with a black stripe can be seen driving away in the video. They think it may have been hit by bullets and have some front-end damage.

Police are asking anyone that can identify that car or has any information that can help the investigation to give them a call.