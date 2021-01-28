Police Athletic League of Philadelphia Names New Executive Director

The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia announced on Tuesday who its new leader will be. April Thomas-Jones was appointed as the non-profits executive director.

Thomas-Jones succeeds Ted Qualli, who held the position for seven years. She most recently served as the Executive Director of the Old Pine Community Center in Society Hill. The center provides resources for sports leagues and community organizations.

The Police Athletic League, or PAL, is a non-profit that aims to build relationships between city police officers and local youth. It operates 17 centers throughout the city of Philadelphia, most in high-crime and low-income neighborhoods. A Philadelphia police officer directs the activities at each center.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be a part of a team that works to advance generational change

for the good of every neighborhood that makes up this great city,” said Thomas-Jones.