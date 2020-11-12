The New Generation of PlayStation has Arrived

Pictured to the Left: Digital Edition Pictured to the Right: Disc Drive Edition

This story comes with good news and bad news. Let’s start with the good news first!

Back in June 2020, the idea of PlayStation 5 (PS5) was introduced to the public and now the long awaited day that most gamers have been waiting for has finally arrived.

Sony launched the new and revamped PS5 in North America, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The gaming system will expand to other areas of the world on November 19th.

Consumers will be able to choose from two versions. One version will include a disc drive with a starting price of $499.99, while the second version will be completely digital with a starting price of $399.99. Both models were updated with new features such as; 8-K output, redesigned controllers, and frame rates up to 120 per second.

Both versions will be available at the following retailers:

Game Stop

BestBuy

Target

Amazon

Walmart

Now on to the bad news– for all the game lovers who wished to get their hands on this new hot device, it sold out the same exact day it released. Good Luck trying to locate one!