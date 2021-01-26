Pizza Hut Debuts Newly Introduced Detroit Style Pizza

Tired of the same ole’ Pizza Hut pizza options?

Well, if so Pizza Hut is serving up something new right before the Super Bowl. There is a new pizza in town and its not round; the best part yet is it’s already on the menu.

The all-new Detroit-Style Pizza is available nationwide for a limited time at select locations, it is rectangular with “cheese all the way to the edges to create that crispy, thick, caramelized crust,” the company said

Pizza Hut said in a news release that it spent over a year developing the pizza and tried more than 500 iterations. Several were tested in the Midwest and the pizza also has a new vine-ripened tomato sauce that’s only available on Detroit-Style.

If interested in this style of pizza, customers can choose from four topping combinations: Double Pepperoni, Double Cheesy, Meaty Deluxe, and Supremo.

The new Detroit style pizza starts at $10.99.