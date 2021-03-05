Phurry Friend: Yeti

Meet Yeti!

He is a 3-year-old Lhasa Apso who loves people! Yeti will make a fabulous family dog with kids of any age. He’s an energetic pup who loves to chase his ball. When the little guy is ready to rest he will mostly likely climb right into your lap for a snooze.



Yeti was found walking around North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania SPCA took him in with hopes that his family would come looking for him, but they didn’t. During his time at the shelter staff has learned that Yeti is not a fan of other dogs and is reactive towards them.

When it comes to caring for Yeti he is a healthy dog, but will need regular grooming for his shaggy coat.

Click here to learn how to adopt Yeti!