Meet Provolone, Colby and Pepper Jack!

These tiny mice that are meant to be pets were found abandoned with nearly 40 others that look just like them.

A mouse can make a great first pet! They take up very little space, are easy to care for and can teach basic responsibilities. For $5 you can adopt a mouse, a cage and all the accessories you need to give it a happy home.

For more information visit the Bucks County SPCA.