Phurry Friend: Pepe

Meet Pepe!

This all white pittie mix is full of energy! He loves to run, play and learn new tricks.

Pepe is incredibly smart and looking for an owner who will continue to teach him new things. He already knows the commands “sit,” “down,” “spin,” “on” and “off.” He is also crate trained.

This guy would do best with a family that has older children and lives an active lifestyle. Once tired out sweet Pepe will be ready to curl up with you on the couch.

Pepe has been at the Pennsylvania SPCA since October and is more than ready for his forever family.

