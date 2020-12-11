Phurry Friend: Mickey

Meet Mickey!

This happy little guy is a bundle of fun!

Mickey is an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix, who still has a lot of energy left in him. He loves to run, sniff, jump and chase the ball, but doesn’t always return it.

He is excited to meet anyone and everyone. Mickey will most likely climb on your lap to say hi and give you a smooch while he is at it.

The Pennsylvania SPCA took Mickey in after his owner couldn’t provide him with the proper care. He has been there since October and it’s a mystery as to why no one has scooped him up yet. Did we mention he is also good with other dogs?

If you want to give Mickey a home for the holidays click here!