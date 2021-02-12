Phurry Friend: Mel B

Meet Mel B!

She’s a young bouncy girl who loves to play! Mel B is looking for a family who will give her plenty of exercise and snuggles.

The pittie mix was surrendered to the PSPCA because the other dog her household did not get along with her. Mel B does not need to be the only dog in the house, but her dog sibling will need to be a male.

Mel B might be a little timid when you first meet her. She is a little confused about her new surroundings, but give this sweet girl just a few minutes to warm up and you’ll see how fun-loving her personality truly is.

If you think you could be Mel B’s forever family click here!