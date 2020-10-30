Phurry Friend: Hope & Nyla

Meet Hope and Nyla!

Morris Animal Refuge is asking that bonded pair is adopted together as they heavily rely on one another, they even sleep on top of each other at night.

Both senior pups are absolute sweethearts! Hope is a mellow girl as long as Nyla is a round and she is a cuddle bug! She wants all your love and affection. Nyla is a little more energetic, loves to play fetch and wants to be close by her human at all times.

Both ladies are 10-years-old and in good health. Hope is missing a front leg, but that doesn’t seem to slow her down. Click here to learn more about this sweet duo!