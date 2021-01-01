Phurry Friend: Frankie

Meet Frankie!

This bouncy pup is less than a year old with lots of puppy energy and love to give.

Philly PAWS took Frankie in after he was found as a stray, with a badly broken tail. To relieve him of his pain, his tail was amputated and he is now left with cutest little nub that still wags when he is excited. Frankie will have to continue wearing his cone until he is completely healed, but this happy boy doesn’t seem to mind.

Frankie’s perfect family should have the patience and willingness to help him work on his manners. He is still a puppy so he will need basic training. While at the shelter he has mastered “sit” and staff says not only is he food motivated, but eager to learn!

Click here to fill out an adoption application!