Meet Ace!

This happy 4-year-old boy will be begging you for a belly rub in no time. Ace knows all of his basic commands, walks well on a leash and is house-trained

The affectionate canine is a big boy, weighing a little over 70lbs with low to medium energy.

Ace loves all people including kids, but can be selective with his dog friends which is why the Delaware SPCA suggests he be the only pet in his new home.

Click here to learn more about Ace!