Meet Abner!

Abner is getting a second chance at life thanks to Senior Dog Haven and Hospice. He was found as a stray with matted fur, fleas and glaucoma.

The tiny Yorkie is a senior dog who loves to snuggle, nap and give kisses. Abner is fully blind and will be ready for adoption as soon as he has his eye removed. It currently causing him a lot of pain, but you wouldn’t know it because he is still sweet as can be!

If you want to adopt Abner, click here.