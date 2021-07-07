PHOTOS: Family throws an all-holiday party to make up for the gatherings they couldn’t have in 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA- The coronavirus changed our way of life in many ways, most significantly, how we saw our friends and family. To make up for all of the lost holiday family gatherings in 2020, one family from the Philadelphia area had a great idea; celebrate them all with a single party!

PHL17 Creative Services Producer, Kristen Hatfield, and her family threw a “Happy Holidays 2021” party. Each family was assigned a holiday and brought decorations, outfits, and even food that highlighted each holiday.

Holidays celebrated were Halloween, Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Mardi Gras, Cinco de Mayo, Fourth of July, and even birthdays. 

