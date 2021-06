Alyssa Sullivan of Cape May County and PHL17 Production Coordinator has been named Miss New Jersey 2021!

Alyssa will now represent the state as she heads to the Miss America competition this December.

This wasn’t her first time competing- she’s been in the competition five times before and was named first runner up one of those times.

Alyssa talked about what the title means to her, her experience with the competition and the other women, and how she’s preparing for Miss America.