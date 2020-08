There’s a new, prime time newscast coming to cable on WGN America, and it will be powered by stories from Nexstar news stations like PHL17 across the country.

The show is called News Nation, and it will premiere September 1st. It will provide an unbiased look at national stories.

Anchors Marni Hughes and Rob Nelson, a South Jersey native, joined us live from Chicago to discuss what’s new and different about the show.