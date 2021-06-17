PHL17 takes part in Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring

The PHL17 Morning News team is taking part in Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring on Thursday. PHL17 is part of the largest local television company in the United States, Nexstar Media Group, which this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Founders Day of Caring was established in 2016 by Nexstar founder, chairman, and CEO Perry Sook. Every year during the third week of June, employees at each of Nexstar’s television markets work with nonprofit organizations and public service agencies in their local communities.

This year, the entire PHL17 staff is volunteering at several locations throughout Philadelphia. Our team will lend a hand at Nice Roots Farm in North Philadelphia, Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance (Manna) in Center City, as well as the Police Athletic League, or PAL, at the PAL Center in Oxford Circle.

Be sure to check in with our staff during the day of caring by using #NexstarCares.