PHL17 Special: Honoring Black History

Covid-19 has impacted all of us but it has especially made an impact on the african-american community. As officials across the country work to speed up vaccinations, some have expressed distrust in the vaccine. And this is especially true among people of color. Khiree Stewart recently spoke with doctors at a health center in our area about why African Americans are more at risk of getting covid-19, where fear of the vaccine comes from, and how to solve it.

This is a story about supporting black owned businesses in the Delaware Valley. It’s an initiative the Philadelphia 76ers see as a win-win when it comes to helping to empower our local communities of color.

Jennifer Lewis-Hall took some time to talk with their Chief Diversity and Impact Officer

About his role and the launch of their “Buy Black Program” and the very important reasons behind it.

In the era of the Civil Rights Movement, African Americans depended on their radios to keep them entertained and keep them up to date. A station here in Philly WDAS Became not only the pre-eminent black station in Philadelphia but in the nation as well. PHL17’s Jason Lee examines the station’s impact.

This year there was a historic first in Pennsylvania politics. And her name is Joanna McClinton. She is breaking the glass ceiling in the Keystone State as the new Pennsylvania House Minority Leader. Jennifer Lewis-Hall spoke with her about the significance of this and the responsibilities involved in her trailblazing role.

There are hundreds of black owned businesses in Philadelphia. Khiree Stewart had the chance to speak with one of those businesses owners about how she got started and how she’s helping others start their own business as well.