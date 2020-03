Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Remarkable Women” shines a spotlight on the great work, community service and contributions of women in our local area and across the country.

Karen Widdoss is among four women selected as finalists for “Remarkable Women” as we share their stories all month long.

Our Kelsey Fabian sat down with Widdoss as she shared the story about the horrific attack that changed her life forever, but that same attack has now pushed her to change laws impacting sexual assault survivors.