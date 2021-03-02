PHL17 Morning News: The Children’s Book PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Mar 2, 2021 / 10:46 AM EST / Updated: Mar 2, 2021 / 10:46 AM EST Today is Read Across America Day! If you’re not sure what book to pick up and read to the kids, let us do it for you. The PHL17 Morning News crew is the star of a new story, written in the style of Dr. Seuss. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction