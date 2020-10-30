PHL17 Halloween Special: From Boring 20s to Roaring 20s

Let’s be honest… 2020 isn’t the best year. So for Halloween, we decided to take it back to a better time… the Roaring Twenties!

We kicked off the morning with some classic 1920s adult beverages, with help from Leda & the Swan in Center City.

We can’t celebrate the Roaring Twenties without some knowledge of the time, so we learned some fun facts in our 1920s edition of PHL17 trivia.

Halloween is all about the sweets, right? Sweet T’s Bakeshop joined us with some special 1920s and spooky Halloween treats.

And finally, we finished out the morning with a bobbing for apples battle between Jenna and Nick.

Happy Halloween!