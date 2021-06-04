PHL17 Down the Shore: Ocean City, NJ

Well, we have been waiting to hear the sound of those waves…. for the past year.

Today and every Friday throughout the summer… PHL17 heads to the shore!

It’s our way of showing you all our shore points have to offer.

this Friday…our own Alyssa Sullivan was in Ocean City, NJ.

Alyssa spent the morning exploring America’s Greatest Family Resort.

From places to grab a bite, to family fun on the pier to paddle boarding, Alyssa gave us an inside scoop on all the hots sports all morning long.

Jilly’s Arcade: 1168 Boardwalk

Baycats: 316 Bay Ave

Oves Restaurant: 4th Street &, Boardwalk

Playland’s Castaway Cove: 1020 Boardwalk

Jon & Patty’s Coffee Bar & Bistro: 637 Asbury Ave

Manco & Manco Pizza: 816 E 9th St