PHL17 Down the Shore: Ocean City, NJ

Well, we have been waiting to hear the sound of those waves…. for the past year.
Today and every Friday throughout the summer… PHL17 heads to the shore!
It’s our way of showing you all our shore points have to offer.
this Friday…our own Alyssa Sullivan was in Ocean City, NJ.
Alyssa spent the morning exploring America’s Greatest Family Resort.
From places to grab a bite, to family fun on the pier to paddle boarding, Alyssa gave us an inside scoop on all the hots sports all morning long.
Jilly’s Arcade: 1168 Boardwalk
Oves Restaurant: 4th Street &, Boardwalk
Playland’s Castaway Cove: 1020 Boardwalk
Jon & Patty’s Coffee Bar & Bistro: 637 Asbury Ave
Manco & Manco Pizza: 816 E 9th St