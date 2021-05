Have you tried sugaring? It’s gaining popularity in cities across the country, including Philadelphia.

So what is it? Sugaring is an ancient Egyptian hair removal technique. Unlike waxing, it does not adhere to any live skin cells and can be less painful.

Sugar Bar Salon in Rittenhouse specializes in the technique. PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by the salon to talk to owner, Alexandra Heck about the sugaring process.