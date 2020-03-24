Philly Zoo at 2 on Facebook Live

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Viewers can tune in everyday Monday- Friday to learn about their favorite animals and connect with wildlife!

Since the zoo is closed to the public during this COVID-19 outbreak, it takes viewers behind the scenes to learn more about animals, it highlights the animals what they eat, do etc. and also focuses on the staff caring for them.

  • Philly Zoo at 2 is our daily Facebook live program that
    • takes viewers behind the scenes
    • highlights the Zoo’s amazing animals and the keepers who are caring for them while everyone is home taking care of themselves.
    • takes viewers on an adventure enabling them to connect with wildlife and see their favorite animals

Visit the Zoos online channels at www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org. Facebook: PhiladelphiaZoo; Instagram: @philadelphiazoo; Twitter: @phillyzoo.

Share this story

Philly Feeds Foley

More Philly Feeds Foley

Monica Marvels

More Monica Marvels

Good News

More Good News