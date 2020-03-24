Philly Zoo at 2 on Facebook Live

Viewers can tune in everyday Monday- Friday to learn about their favorite animals and connect with wildlife!

Since the zoo is closed to the public during this COVID-19 outbreak, it takes viewers behind the scenes to learn more about animals, it highlights the animals what they eat, do etc. and also focuses on the staff caring for them.

Visit the Zoos online channels at www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org. Facebook: PhiladelphiaZoo; Instagram: @philadelphiazoo; Twitter: @phillyzoo.