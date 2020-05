The American Humane Society is reporting that shelters are clearing across the country, including in the Delaware Valley since stay-at-home orders have been issued.

Whether you’re an experienced pet-owner or it’s your first time with a pup, here’s an activity for you both- Philly Unleashed is partnering with Petplan pet health insurance company to offer free training sessions every Thursday.

You can see the free video lessons on Petplan’s Facebook page here.