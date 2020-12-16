Philly restaurants pivot with festive events and new concepts

Philadelphia restaurants are finding new ways to adjust to the closure of indoor dining by pivoting their businesses with new Christmas traditions or entirely new concepts.

Garces Trading Company is getting festive with a brand-new holiday tradition, pairing a virtual Santa visit and storytime with Garces holiday cookies. You can also add on a holiday hot chocolate kit or a gingerbread house kit. Enjoy it all at your home with either delivery or pick-up!

Every Saturday, Wine Dive will be hosting a fun holiday cocktail village filled with all of your favorite wines offerings from 12pm-3pm. Each booths features a different setup from fabulous hot cocktails, to booze and brews.

The owners of Hawthornes in South Philadelphia have added on to their restaurant with an entirely new concept. Pivot Coffee and Soupery is part coffee shop, part soupery, part wine shop and part bake shop – all rolled into one grand new cafe with a pickup and order window.