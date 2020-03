The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is back again with exhibits that showcase some of the most exotic and rare flowers and plants from across the world. The theme this year is “Riviera Holiday” and displays the best of what the Mediterranean gardens have to offer. Our ownSophia Cifuentes went to see what they have in store this time.

The show runs until March 8th, and tickets are still available. For more information click here.