Philly Feeds Foley: White Dog

White Dog continues to be a culinary name synonymous with the farm to table concept in the Delaware Valley. For more than 37 years, White Dog restaurants have been showcasing local products in seasonal dishes.

“That’s what help builds are guest base because really they are coming back for the Brussels sprouts in the fall and they’re coming back for the Gazpacho in the Summer and they’re dishes that they remember,” says White Dog Haverford Chef Michael Selser.

The Haverford location is the third White Dog that followed in the footsteps of the original in University City. Along with serving seasonal plates, the priority according to Selser is delivering local. In fact Selser says it is the foundation of everything White Dog does.

It’s not only that we buy local stuff but we use a local florist, we treat our employees well. It’s the whole ethos of what we do. It’s White Dog and what we want to do,” added Selser. “It’s a community based restaurant.”