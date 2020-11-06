Philly Feeds Foley: Walnut Street Cafe

Chef Jack Peterson heats things up at Walnut Street Cafe at the FMC Tower.

Whether its the sweet potato and apple gnocchi or honey nut squash carbonara, the goal is to always find something new.

Walnut Street Cafe opened in 2017, and has prided itself on locally sourced fare ever since.

Like many restaurants in the city, it has reinvented itself during the pandemic by changing the entire menu and pricing, even offering a Walnut Street Cafe Market outside for lighter items on the go.

Peterson says he and his staff are always challenging themselves to create new items that showcase fresh and savory ingredients, giving customers something to come back for.