Philly Feeds Foley: Vedge

Vedge restaurant in Center City has been serving high quality vegan meals since 2012 and while the dishes showcase a plant-based diet, owner and chef Rich Landau says the focus is on dining experience.

“Our whole goal is for you leave here and say that was a great meal. It doesn’t matter there wasn’t any meat in it. It’s just a great meal,” said Landau.

Landau has watched the vegan lifestyle change quite a bit over the last 25 years but says his restaurant offers a template not a mandate.

“People thought there was some special club and you had to have a card and a badge but no these days, it’s a state of mind,” said Landau. “You can be vegan on a Monday and that’s it. You can be Vegan until five each day and that’s it.”