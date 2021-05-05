Philly Feeds Foley: The Lunar Inn

Emily Kovach and her partner Ryan Ellis opened up The Lunar Inn on Richmond Street in 2019. First came a months long road project, followed shortly after by the pandemic but through it all they have kept their doors open. The restaurant is one part unpretentious wine bar and one part feel good cuisine.

‘I don’t feel like we’re smashing the mold but we’re taking things that are familiar and delicious and kind of putting our own spin on them,’ said Kovach.

The Lunar Inn is still holding steady with a recipe of take out and outdoor seating only but soon hope to welcome guests back inside with the familiar sounds of vinyl spinning on the turntable.

“I want people to feel like they’ve been seen, they’ve been fed, they’ve been watered, they’ve been restored and that they maybe if they are from another neighborhood, they got to take an adventure to a part of the city they are maybe not familiar with,” added Kovach.