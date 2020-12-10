Philly Feeds Foley: The Famous Fourth Street Deli

The Famous Fourth Street Deli in Queen Village has long been a must visit for those celebrating Hanukkah but instead of in house dining, the bulk of the deli’s business will be in the form of take-out.

“People will come in and buy pounds of corn beef, pounds of pastrami, smoked fish because it is a big holiday deal,” said owner Russ Cowan.

According to Cowan, the orders may be smaller this year but the holiday rush has not slowed down as people put in requests for the staples like potato pancakes, Matzah Ball soup and for the first time at Fourth Street Deli, jelly donuts.

“The desert business has been really strong because people just every meal they are buying cake, cookies every meal it’s something,” added Cowan. “I guess they just want to treat themselves.”