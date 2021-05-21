Philly Feeds Foley: Sweet Lucy’s in Northeast Philadelphia

May in National Barbecue Month and Sweet Lucy’s in Northeast Philadelphia is taking full advantage.

“Our mission is to serve happiness,” said owner Brooke Higgins. “So, whether it just be a great meal or great service, we just want someone to leave a little bit happier than when they came so that’s kind of what we’re shooting for.”

Brooke and her husband Jim have owned and operated Sweet Lucy’s in Holmesburg since 2005. Takeout orders has been the bulk of business for Sweet Lucy’s over the past 12 months but Higgins says she is thrilled to have more customers back inside now that Covid restrictions have been lifted.

“I got an email saying I’m sick of eating ribs in my car, when are you going to open up?“ added Higgins. “It’s nice to have them back in the restaurant but I’m glad they didn’t mind eating in their car as well.”