Philly Feeds Foley: Speck’s Broasted Chicken

Speck’s has been a Collegeville landmark for more than 50 years and owner Randy Landis admits not much has changed during that time. In fact, he says that’s exactly the way his father and founder Stanley Landis wanted it.

“He went out on a limb really to buy this place and it was a great thing,” said Landis. “It’s been in the community a very long time.”

The original Speck’s opened in Limerick as a sandwich shop in 1953 but in the late sixties the primary focus became chicken dinners and now it’s not unusual for Speck’s to go through four thousand pounds of chicken a week.

“It’s a bone in product. We sell it by the single piece or by the hundreds,” added Landis. “We’ve done orders up to fifteen hundred pieces of chicken at a time.”

Randy has cut back on his hours a bit but with the right transition in place he hopes to continue serving the community at Speck’s for years to come.