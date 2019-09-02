Philly Feeds Foley: South Philly Barbacoa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Philly Barbacoa on 9th Street is the true definition of authentic cuisine. From using nothing but fresh ingredients and a cooking method that dates back centuries, the Mexican restaurant has developed a devout following.

“Everything has to be fresh,” said South Philly Barbacoa Chef Jhonny Maldonado. “Freshness holds the flavor. Everything is just going to be way much better than anything that’s frozen.”

The restaurant offers traditional pancita, pork and veggie tacos, in addition to several unique items inspired by the upbringing of owner Christina Martinez.