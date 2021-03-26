Philly Feeds Foley: Sisterly Love Food Fair

Judith Suzarra-Campbell of Sazon Cafe and Restaurant on Spring Garden Street and Katie Legazpi owner of Feel Goodies have a lot in common. Both women are business owners who have found ways to be successful during the pandemic and both are part of a program designed to help local women achieve their goals.

“We are in the same boat,” said Suzarra-Campbell. “We all trying to do what we do best and all trying to survive to go to the next step. One hand washes the there and we are all together.”

Suzarra-Campbell and Legazpi sell their food at the traveling Sisterly Love Food Fair that makes stops at different parts of the city of Philadelphia. The idea coming from some members of the group Philly Women and Food.

“To those people that are just starting out you know like I am, to those people who have been in it for years and have that wealth of knowledge and network to help,” added Legazpi. “Everyone has been so supportive, I don’t think I’d be where I am if it wasn’t for sisterly love.”