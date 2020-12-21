Philly Feeds Foley: Oyster House

Fewer restaurants are offering the Feast of the Seven Fishes this year due to the pandemic but the Oyster House in Center City has decided to continue its tradition.

“We’ve been offering the feast of the seven fishes for several years now,” said Oyster House owner Sam Mink. “We’ve always offered it in the restaurant. We’ve never offered it to go but as this year as stated we are.”

The entire Feast will be offered for two people but every item as well as regular menu items can be purchased a la carte. The Feast menu will include items like Clams Casino and a seafood Mixto made with mussels, calamari and shrimp.

“We have all the same ingredients,” added Mink. “It’s all going to be packaged up. People can pick it up on Christmas Eve or the day before and enjoy all of those items at home.